Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.27 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $72,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 80.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 80,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE BHE opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

