Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.45 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $72,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $322.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.54. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.03 and a 1 year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

