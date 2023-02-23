Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.71 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $73,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 201.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

LGIH stock opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

