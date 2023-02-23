Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.49 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $74,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,192,000 after acquiring an additional 231,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.