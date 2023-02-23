Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.14 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $75,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,408 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.