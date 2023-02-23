Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.18 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $75,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

