Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.63 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $76,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

