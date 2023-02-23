Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.63 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $76,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoStar Group Price Performance
CSGP stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
