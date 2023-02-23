Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.79 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of 1st Source worth $76,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.