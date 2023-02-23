Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.37 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $77,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

