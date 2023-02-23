Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.89 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $77,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $153.55.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,402 shares of company stock worth $5,073,857. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

