Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $74,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

