Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $72,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

PAYC stock opened at $298.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

