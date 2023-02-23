Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $391,729.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,772,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,393 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.