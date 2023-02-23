Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $80,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

