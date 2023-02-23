Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $79,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $321.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.25. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.