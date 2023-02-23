Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $77,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Badger Meter by 73.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.