Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,917 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $79,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

