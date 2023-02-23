Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 170,380 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $80,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $638,625. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

