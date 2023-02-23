Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 218,940 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,664,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $80,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Viasat Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Shares of VSAT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $284,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

