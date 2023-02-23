Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 360,101 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $79,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,691 shares of company stock worth $7,512,466 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

