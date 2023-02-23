Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $75,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.