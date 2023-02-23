Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $73,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

