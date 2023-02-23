Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $78,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Green Plains by 171.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 19.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after buying an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Green Plains by 6.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 337,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

