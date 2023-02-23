Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $74,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock worth $4,124,456. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

