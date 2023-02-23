Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,315 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $74,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $456.37 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.30. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

