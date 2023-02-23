Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,961 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $72,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 313,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,634,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

