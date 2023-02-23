Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,211 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $78,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 45.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor Company Profile

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.