Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 189,264 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $79,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

