Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,870 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $72,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after buying an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $231.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.