Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,440 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,630,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $78,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 596,937 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

