Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 451,954 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $72,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

