Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,594 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $72,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $78.03 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

