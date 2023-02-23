Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,448 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $75,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

AWI opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

