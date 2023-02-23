Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,944 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $73,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,757. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Increases Dividend

Shares of G opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

