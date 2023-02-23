Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,399 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $670,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KB Home by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $27,000. Varde Management L.P. lifted its position in KB Home by 34.1% in the third quarter. Varde Management L.P. now owns 428,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KB Home by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

