Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,399 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $670,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KB Home by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $27,000. Varde Management L.P. lifted its position in KB Home by 34.1% in the third quarter. Varde Management L.P. now owns 428,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KB Home by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.