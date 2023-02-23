Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,684 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Employers worth $74,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EIG shares. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

