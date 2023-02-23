Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,105 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $73,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

