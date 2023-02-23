Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 105.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,446 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,364 shares of company stock worth $9,876,374. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

