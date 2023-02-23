Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,362 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,721,000 after buying an additional 878,609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,318,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 479,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 430.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.