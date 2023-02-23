Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPC opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

