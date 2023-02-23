Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $74,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 255,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.