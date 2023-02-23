EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

