Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

Element Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

ESI opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Element Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

