Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,497 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 933,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,036,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 123,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 195,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 231,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple



Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

