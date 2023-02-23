Empowered Funds LLC Buys 15,875 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

