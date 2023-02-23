Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

