Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Position Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,483,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,902,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,004,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

EDR stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,983,954. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

