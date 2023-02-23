EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NPO stock opened at $110.44 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

