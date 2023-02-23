Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.