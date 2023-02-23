Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Exact Sciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

